Tony Martin out of Tour after second crash
German rider Tony Martin exited the Tour de France by ambulance early on stage 11 on Wednesday after suffering face and leg injuries when tumbling into a deep roadside ditch, having been at the centre of a crash-marred opening day that saw a fan knock half the peloton down.
Martin was the rider who collided with a roadside fan brandishing a sign last week that caused a spectacular mass pile-up on stage one from the Atlantic port city of Brest.
Wednesday's stage saw the Jumbo rider fall into a ditch just outside the Provence town of Sorgues, shortly after the departure for a double ascent of the Tour's most famous climb, the Mont Ventoux.
Martin was also hurt on stage 1 and was vocal in calls for the hapless roadside fan that day to be severely punished, not for causing the crash, but for failing to stick around and help.