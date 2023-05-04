ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj Tondaiman misses semifinal spot in shoot off

May 04, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Tondaiman had a series of 22, 25, 24, 23 and 25 that put him in the ninth place in a field of 119 shooters.

Sports Bureau

Prithviraj Tondaiman. File. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivas

Prithviraj Tondaiman came up with a perfect fifth round of 25 to keep himself in the reckoning for a semifinal berth, but lost the shoot-off after being tied with three others on 119 for the last three spots, in the men’s trap event of the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Thursday.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta shot 116 each and were placed 16th and 21st respectively.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran, shooting in the RPO section, managed to reach 109.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumar had identical score of 108, and were placed 20th and 24th respectively. Preeti Rajak scored 106 and placed 30th among 61 shooters.

