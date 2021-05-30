Other Sports

Tomar shoots 1172

Sports Bureau Osijek (Croatia) 30 May 2021 04:35 IST
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1172 in men’s rifle 3-position event in the MQS section of the European shooting championship here on Saturday. The 20-year-old Tomar had a series of 395 in kneeling, 392 in prone and 385 in the standing position. Sanjeev Rajput shot a total of 1162, with 392 in kneeling, 391 in prone and 379 in standing section.

Henrik Larsen of Norway topped the qualifiers with 1186. He had a series of 398, 399 and 389 in kneeling, prone and standing positions respectively. There were 28 who shot 1170 or more.

