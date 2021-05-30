Other Sports

Tomar shoots 1172

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1172 in men’s rifle 3-position event in the MQS section of the European shooting championship here on Saturday. The 20-year-old Tomar had a series of 395 in kneeling, 392 in prone and 385 in the standing position. Sanjeev Rajput shot a total of 1162, with 392 in kneeling, 391 in prone and 379 in standing section.

Henrik Larsen of Norway topped the qualifiers with 1186. He had a series of 398, 399 and 389 in kneeling, prone and standing positions respectively. There were 28 who shot 1170 or more.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 4:35:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tomar-shoots-1172/article34679559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY