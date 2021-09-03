Other Sports

Tokyo Paralympics | Swimmers Suyash, Mukundan fail to qualify for S7 50 m butterfly final

PTI Tokyo 03 September 2021 11:47 IST
Updated: 03 September 2021 11:47 IST

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 and Mukundan finished sixth in heat 2.

Indian swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan failed to qualify for the S7 class final of men’s 50 m butterfly event at the Tokyo Paralympics here on September 3.

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 after clocking 32.36 s, 2.65 seconds behind leader Austin Evan (29.71) of USA.

In heat 2, Mukundan, the 26-year-old from Bengaluru, finished at the sixth position with a timing of 33.82 s.

Advertising
Advertising

Only the top four in each heat qualify for the finals.

In S7 classification, swimmers have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs.

This is the first time since the 1972 Games that Indian para swimmers are competing.

Comments
More In Other Sports
swimming
paralympic games
Read more...