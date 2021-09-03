Tokyo Paralympics | Swimmers Suyash, Mukundan fail to qualify for S7 50 m butterfly final

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 and Mukundan finished sixth in heat 2.

Indian swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan failed to qualify for the S7 class final of men’s 50 m butterfly event at the Tokyo Paralympics here on September 3.

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 after clocking 32.36 s, 2.65 seconds behind leader Austin Evan (29.71) of USA.

In heat 2, Mukundan, the 26-year-old from Bengaluru, finished at the sixth position with a timing of 33.82 s.

Only the top four in each heat qualify for the finals.

In S7 classification, swimmers have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs.

This is the first time since the 1972 Games that Indian para swimmers are competing.