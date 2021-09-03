Tokyo Paralympics | Prachi Yadav finishes last in 200 m canoe VL2 final

Tokyo

03 September 2021 09:08 IST

Prachi had earlier qualified for the final by finishing third in the semifinal with a timing of 1:07.397s.

India’s Prachi Yadav failed to finish at the podium, ending her campaign at a disappointing eighth and last in the women’s Va’a single 200m VL2 canoe sprint final at the Tokyo Paralympics here on September 3.

Prachi finished the race in 1:07.329s to settle for the last place.

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs won the gold with a personal best timing of 57.028s, while Susan Seipel, who won a bronze in Rio, bagged the silver clocking 1:01.481s and Great Britain’s Jeanette Chippington clinched the bronze in 1:02.149s.

Prachi was a champion para-swimmer for India before taking up para canoe on the advise of her her coach.

In KL2/VL2 class only those athletes who can propel themselves with their arms and trunk can compete.