Tokyo Paralympics | Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles badminton event

Krishna Nagar competing in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6 Gold Medal Match against Chu Man Kai on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Gymnasium on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Tokyo 05 September 2021 10:06 IST
Updated: 05 September 2021 10:06 IST

This was India’s fifth gold at the Games.

Krishna Nagar on September 5 secured India’s second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

