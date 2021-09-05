Tokyo Paralympics | Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles badminton event

Tokyo

Krishna Nagar on September 5 secured India’s second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

This was India’s fifth gold at the Games.

