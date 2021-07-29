Tokyo Olympics | Varun-Ganapathy sail to seventh in sixth race

29 July 2021 18:16 IST

The performance in the sixth race their best so far

The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy fought back, with a creditable seventh-place finish in the sixth race of the sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Of the six races, this was the duo’s best performance. Earlier, in the fifth race, the pair finished at 16th. With six more races to go, the Varun-Gana combine is placed 17th overall.

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan emerged 23rd and 31st overall in the laser standard and radial categories. Vishnu came 27th and 23rd in race 7 and 8 while Nethra had to be content with 22nd and 20th place finishes. Only two more races each remain in radial and standard..

Overall positions:

Men's 49er (after six races): 1. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr); 2. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp); 3. Jonas Warrer & Jakob Precht Jensen (Den); 17. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind).

Advertising

Advertising

Laser standard (after eight races): 1. Matt Wearn (Aus); 2. Pavlos Kontides (Cyp); 3. Hermann Tomasgaard (Nor); 23. Vishnu Saravanan.

Laser radial (after eight races): 1. Anne-Marie Rindom (Den); 2.Tuula Tenkanen (Fin); 3. Josefin Olsson (Swe); 31. Nethra Kumanan.