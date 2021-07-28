Tokyo Olympics | Varun-Ganapathy duo in 18th spot in sailing

28 July 2021 15:34 IST

The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy was 18th overall after four races in the sailing event of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

In the three races held during the day, the Varun-Ganapathy combine finished 18th, 17th and 19th in a field of 19.

The results (overall position):

Men’s 49er (after four races): 1. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr); 2. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp); 3. William Phillips & Sam Phillips (Aus); 18. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind).

