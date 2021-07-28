Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Varun-Ganapathy duo in 18th spot in sailing

India's K.C. Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar compete during the 49er men race of the Sailing event at the Enoshima harbour during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy was 18th overall after four races in the sailing event of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

In the three races held during the day, the Varun-Ganapathy combine finished 18th, 17th and 19th in a field of 19.

The results (overall position):

Men’s 49er (after four races): 1. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr); 2. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp); 3. William Phillips & Sam Phillips (Aus); 18. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 3:36:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tokyo-olympics-varun-ganapathy-duo-in-18th-spot-in-sailing/article35579574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY