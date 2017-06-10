Tokyo Olympics: shooting loses 30 athletes

Even though it faithfully adhered to the Agenda 2020 of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and struck gender equality in terms of events, shooting ended up losing 30 athletes, reducing its total participation for Tokyo 2020 to 360.

“Naturally the ISSF is disappointed in the reduction of athletes and would like to have maintained a quota of 390 athletes at Tokyo 2020, but the sustainability of the Olympic Games is critical for the future of all sports in the Games,” said the president of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), Olegario Vazquez Rana.

After studying every aspect for about two years, shooting had offered to drop three men’s events, the 50-metre free pistol, 50-metre rifle prone and double trap and replace them with mixed events in air rifle, air pistol and trap.

“The introduction of these new mixed team events will provide new excitement and best promote long-term future growth of the sport,” said the statement from the ISSF.

Keeping in mind, the long partnership of the shooting sport with the IOC from the beginning of the modern Olympics in 1896, the shooting federation felt the importance to improve, to sustain the relationship. “The ISSF is determined to evolve and innovate the shooting sport for the benefit of our athletes and fans, and to do all we can to help ensure the success of Tokyo 2020,” the ISSF president further said.