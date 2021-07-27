Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes on Day 6 — July 28, 2021
Indian archers will be bracing for one last chance on Wednesday.
Following is India's schedule on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 28, 2021.
Archery:
Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30pm IST.
Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15pm IST.
Badminton
P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:30am IST.
B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men's Singles Group D Match: 2:30pm IST.
Boxing
Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30pm IST.
Hockey
India vs Great Britain in Women's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00am IST.
Sailing
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30am IST.