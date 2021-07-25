Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes: Day 4 — July 26, 2021
After losing the opening match, Indian women’s hockey team will be facing Germany
Following is India's schedule on the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Archery:
India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00am IST
Badminton:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 9:10am IST.
Boxing:
Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06pm IST.
Fencing:
C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30am IST.
Hockey:
India vs Germany in Women's Pool A match: 5:45pm IST
Sailing:
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 8:35am IST.
Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 11:05am IST.
Shooting:
Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30am IST.
Mens' Skeet Final: 12:20pm IST.
Swimming:
Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45pm IST.
Table Tennis:
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30am IST.
Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women's Singles Round 3 match 12:00pm IST.
Tennis:
Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men's Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30am IST start.