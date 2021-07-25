Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes: Day 4 — July 26, 2021

Tokyo

25 July 2021 21:22 IST

After losing the opening match, Indian women’s hockey team will be facing Germany

Following is India's schedule on the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Archery:

India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00am IST

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 9:10am IST.

Boxing:

Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06pm IST.

Fencing:

C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Germany in Women's Pool A match: 5:45pm IST

Sailing:

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 8:35am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 11:05am IST.

Shooting:

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30am IST.

Mens' Skeet Final: 12:20pm IST.

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45pm IST.

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30am IST.

Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women's Singles Round 3 match 12:00pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men's Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30am IST start.