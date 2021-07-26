Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes: Day 5 — July 27, 2021

After losing to Australia, Indian men’s hockey team will aim to defeat Spain.

Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 27, 2021.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.

Boxing:

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45am IST.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.

Shooting:

Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30am IST followed by final.

Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45am IST followd by final.

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30am IST.