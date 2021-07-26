Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes: Day 5 — July 27, 2021

Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 27, 2021.
Badminton:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.
Boxing:
Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.
Hockey:
India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.
Sailing:
Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45am IST.
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.
Shooting:
Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30am IST followed by final.
Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45am IST followd by final.
Table Tennis:
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30am IST.