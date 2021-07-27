Tokyo Olympics | Russia completes a memorable double

Unfortunate: Simone Biles had a disappointing opening vault before she was pulled out of the rest of the team final.

TOKYO

27 July 2021 22:44 IST

USA withdraws Simone Biles after one event because of ‘medical issue’

Russia’s women gymnastics team capitalised on the dramatic departure of Simone Biles from the USA team to win the team title on Tuesday.

The US team withdrew Biles from the final after a disappointing opening vault and Russia went on to beat the champion from the last two Games and emulate the men’s team which had won 24 hours earlier.

Competing under a neutral banner due to their country’s doping suspension, Russia was ending a sequence of domination by the US women in World and Olympic finals stretching back to 2011. USA Gymnastics said Biles was withdrawn because of an unspecified “medical issue” and would be assessed daily to determine whether she can continue in the Games.

