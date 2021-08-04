Tokyo Olympics | Lovlina Borgohain's remarkable journey ends with a bronze

Tokyo

04 August 2021 11:48 IST

Surmeneli outclassed and outpunches the Indian in the semifinals

Lovlina Borgohain finished with a bronze after being outpunched by World champion and top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in a women’s 69kg semifinal bout of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Lovlina, a double Worlds bronze medallist, gave it her best shot before losing 0-5 in the bout thoroughly dominated by Surmeneli.

After Vijender Singh (2008) and M.C. Mary Kom (2012), the 23-year-old Assam woman became the third Indian boxer to claim a bronze in the Olympics.

Boxing with confidence, Surmeneli landed clean, powerful and accurate combinations on Lovlina’s head and took the early advantage.

The taller Indian, who received a standing count, replied with some well-directed counters but lost the first round 0-5.

The Turkish boxer continued to attack with the same intensity even as Lovlina delivered some body shots and right hooks in the second. The Indian, who was served a warning, felt the fury of Surmeneli's punches.

Though the Turkish boxer continued to land solid blows on target, Lovlina fought on bravely and lasted the course despite receiving another standing count.

Surmeneli won the last two rounds like she did the first - 5-0 - to book a place in the final.

PTI adds:

Well fought, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 4, 2021, congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her tenacity and determination are admirable. Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020."