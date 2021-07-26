Tokyo Olympics | Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan, Nethra Kumanan slip down the leaderboard

The two are lying 25th and 28th in their respective categories

India’s Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan failed to hold on to their overnight positions as they slipped to the 25th and 28th spots in the laser standard and laser radial categories of the sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 26.

Nethra, who had an overall 27th place finish the other day, did exceptionally well in the third race, finishing 15th.

However, she fared poorly in the fourth and came home 40th.

Vishnu, who did well in the first race on Sunday with a 14th place finish, couldn't sustain the momentum in the the second and third races on Monday, finishing 20th and 24th.

The men's 49er race will begin on Tuesday, where the Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy will be taking part.

The results (overall position):

Laser standard (men) (after three races): 1. Kaarle Tapper (Fin); 2. Tonci Stipanovic (Croa); 3. Pavlos Kontides (Cyp); 25. Vishnu Saravanan (Ind).

Laser radial (women) (after four races): 1. Liem Flem Host (Nor); 2. Vasileia Karachaliou (Gre); 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Den); 28. Nethra Kumanan (Ind).