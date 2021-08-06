Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule - August 6, 2021

Tokyo

06 August 2021 04:01 IST

Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on August 6.

Athletics:

Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.