Tokyo 06 August 2021
Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule - August 6, 2021
Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on August 6.
Athletics:
Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.
Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.
Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.
Golf:
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.
Hockey:
India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.
Wrestling:
Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.
Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.
