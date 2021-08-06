Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule - August 6, 2021

India women look to emulate men's feat in Olympic bronze medal clash against Great Britain. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on August 6.

Athletics:

Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 4:02:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tokyo-olympics-india-schedule-august-6-2021/article35756757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY