Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule - August 5, 2021
The Indian hockey team will go up against Germany for the bronze medal.
Following is India's schedule on the 13th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Athletics:
K T Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km race walk event: 1:00 p.m. IST.
Golf:
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2: 4:00a.m. IST.
Hockey:
India vs Germany in men's bronze medal match: 7:00 a.m. IST.
Wrestling:
Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women's freestyle 53kg; 8:00 a.m. IST.
Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women's freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30 a.m. IST start.
Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 2:45 p.m. IST start.
Deepak Punia in men's freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 2:45 p.m. IST start.