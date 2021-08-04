Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule - August 5, 2021

The disheartened players of Indian men’s hockey team, who lost their semifinal match to Belgium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on August 3 2021, are preparing to focus on the broze medal match.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Following is India's schedule on the 13th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Athletics:

K T Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km race walk event: 1:00 p.m. IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2: 4:00a.m. IST.

Hockey:

India vs Germany in men's bronze medal match: 7:00 a.m. IST.

Wrestling:

Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women's freestyle 53kg; 8:00 a.m. IST.

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women's freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30 a.m. IST start.

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 2:45 p.m. IST start.

Deepak Punia in men's freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 2:45 p.m. IST start.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 10:16:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tokyo-olympics-india-schedule-august-5-2021/article35731870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY