Tokyo Olympics | If I can do it, everybody can: Sindhu

TOKYO

01 August 2021 23:42 IST

P.V. Sindhu hopes she can inspire a new generation after adding the Tokyo Olympics bronze to her 2016 Rio silver on Sunday.

The World champion defeated China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to add another prize to her collection, five years after finishing second at the Rio Games.

Now she feels that the Indians can use her achievement as a springboard for more badminton success.

“I’m sure a lot of youngsters and others will get motivated to work hard and come up,” she said. “I'm sure we can do this. If I can do it, everybody can do it.”

Sindhu was aiming to become only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold, but had lost to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-ying in the semifinals.

She said she was “sad” at not being able to go one better than at Rio. However, Sindhu she was able to put the disappointment behind her and claim bronze.

“I had to close out all my emotions for this one match and give it my all,” she said. “I’m very happy and I think I've done really well. Getting a medal for the country is definitely a proud moment for me and the people out there.”

Sindhu followed up her 2016 Olympics silver by winning the World title in 2019.

She said she would “definitely” look to challenge for Olympic gold again at the 2024 Paris Games, and backed herself to continue improving.

“Every time I win, it’s a stepping stone,” said the 26-year-old. “It builds my motivation. I can do much better and I can work harder.

“I think that's my passion towards the sport — once you achieve something, you want to achieve more and more.”

The Sindhu file

Age: 26

Born: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana)

Current BWF World Ranking: 7

Olympic record: Silver: 2016 Rio; Bronze: Tokyo 2020

Achievements: First Indian woman athlete to win two individual Olympic medals; First Indian

to win the World Championships (2019, Basel); First Indian to win the season-ending BWF

World Tour Finals (2018, Guangzhou); five medals at the World Championships; two medals at

Asian Games (including silver in women’s singles in 2018); three medals at Commonwealth

Games (including gold in mixed team event in 2018)

BWF titles: Superseries (2016 China Open, 2017 India Open, 2017 Korea Open); Grand Prix

(2013 Malaysia Grand Prix, 2013 Macau Open, 2014 Macau Open, 2015 Macau Open, 2016

Malaysia Open, 2017 Syed Modi International)

National awards: Padma Bhushan (2020), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2016), Padma Shri (2015),

Arjuna Award (2013)

Parents: P.V. Ramana and P. Vijaya; both accomplished volleyball players, with Ramana

representing India at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games