Tokyo Olympics | Durant leads USA into the last four

TOKYO

04 August 2021 04:18 IST

Slovenia, Australia and France also make the grade

The United States kept its basketball gold medal dreams on track on Tuesday by sweeping past World champion Spain 95-81 and into the semifinals, while Olympic debutant Slovenia crushed Germany to set up a last-four clash with France.

Sharp-shooting Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant poured in 29 points and four assists for the Americans while Boston’s Jayson Tatum chipped in with 13, nullifying Ricky Rubio’s dazzling 38-point spree for Spain.

Big win

The three-time defending champion will next face Patty Mills’ Australia, which convincingly beat Argentina 97-59, for a place in Saturday’s final.

Advertising

Advertising

Slovenia progressed on the back of 27 points from Zoran Dragic and another 20 from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the 94-70 rout of Germany.

France who edged Italy 84-75 in a nail-biter, with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert drilling 22 points and fellow NBA mainstay Evan Fournier getting 21.