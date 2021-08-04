Tokyo Olympics | Durant leads USA into the last four
Slovenia, Australia and France also make the grade
The United States kept its basketball gold medal dreams on track on Tuesday by sweeping past World champion Spain 95-81 and into the semifinals, while Olympic debutant Slovenia crushed Germany to set up a last-four clash with France.
Sharp-shooting Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant poured in 29 points and four assists for the Americans while Boston’s Jayson Tatum chipped in with 13, nullifying Ricky Rubio’s dazzling 38-point spree for Spain.
Big win
The three-time defending champion will next face Patty Mills’ Australia, which convincingly beat Argentina 97-59, for a place in Saturday’s final.
Slovenia progressed on the back of 27 points from Zoran Dragic and another 20 from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the 94-70 rout of Germany.
France who edged Italy 84-75 in a nail-biter, with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert drilling 22 points and fellow NBA mainstay Evan Fournier getting 21.