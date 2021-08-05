Tokyo Olympics | Didn’t get what I came for, says Dahiya

After I qualified, my target was the gold medal, the boxer says.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya could not hide his disappointment at not winning the gold.

“I am happy but didn't get what I came for,” he said after losing to Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final.

“We’ve been working for so long towards this (Olympics), and after I qualified, my target was the gold medal. I’ve got silver now, maybe I deserve only this now. Going forward I will work harder and win the gold,” he said.

Aggressive weight cut

Dahiya drastically limited his food intake and slept for two hours on Wednesday night.

He worked out again on Thursday morning and just about managed to make the weight limit. The aggressive weight cut seemed to have taken a toll on him as he was feeling weary after the bout.

Dahiya, however, did not give any excuses.

Uguev a good wrestler

“Uguev is a good wrestler and has been a World champion a few times. We studied and worked on the opponent, but fell short somewhere.

“We will work on it again and try for gold next time,” he said. Incidentally, Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the World championships too.