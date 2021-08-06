Tokyo Olympics | Day 16 India Schedule — August 7, 2021

06 August 2021 18:47 IST

Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action in the men’s javelin throw final.

Tokyo Following is India's schedule on the 16th day of the Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021.

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra in the final of men's javelin throw: 4:30pm IST

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 4: 3:00am IST.

Wrestling:

Bajrang Punia in men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:15pm IST start.