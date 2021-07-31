Other SportsTokyo 31 July 2021 19:50 IST
Comments
Tokyo Olympics | Day 10 India schedule - August 1, 2021
Updated: 31 July 2021 20:06 IST
Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Golf
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST
Boxing
Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36am IST
Badminton
P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST
Hockey
India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30pm IST.
More In Sport Other Sports
Read more...