Tokyo Olympics, climbing | Alberto Gines Lopez triumphs

More holds helps Spaniard best Coleman

Spain’s Alberto Gines Lopez became the first Olympic sport climbing champion, winning the men’s combined event, on Thursday.

The 18-year-old beat American Nathaniel Coleman into second place, with Austrian Jakob Schubert taking the bronze.

Gines Lopez finished with 28 points, edging out Coleman after completing more holds than his title rival in the closing lead event.

Gines Lopez took control by winning the speed competition and sealed gold despite finishing last of the seven finalists in the bouldering, with a fourth-place effort in the lead enough for gold.

It was an impressive performance from Gines Lopez, who is usually a bouldering and lead specialist and had only qualified in sixth position.

The final field was cut to seven climbers when Frenchman Bassa Mawem pulled out injured after suffering an injury during qualifying. The women’s combined final takes place on Friday. There will be four gold medals, rather than two, on offer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the speed event becoming a separate discipline.