Tokyo Olympics | Biles caps return with beam bronze

Zou and Hashimoto claim gold medals

Simone Biles made a fearless return to competition on Tuesday, capping a tumultuous Tokyo Games with a bronze medal on the balance beam and then using the Olympic stage to remind everyone that athletes are human beings.

“People have to realise that at the end of the day we’re humans, we’re not just entertainment. There are things going on behind the scenes that people have no idea about.”

Twice parallel bars world champion Zou Jingyuan secured gold for China on the apparatus for the third time in four Games. Japan also finished on a golden high with all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto winning the horizontal bar..