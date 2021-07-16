Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Ugandan weightlifter goes missing

Local officials were searching for an Ugandan weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko, who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organisers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.

The missing 20-year-old man was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, city officials said.

Teammates realised the athlete was absent around noon on Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty, city officials said.

After failing to find him inside the hotel, officials notified police for a broader search. There was no 24-hour monitoring at the hotel officials said.


