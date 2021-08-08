Tokyo Olymics | U.S. women finally strike gold

Brazil loses way when it matters; bronze for Serbia.

They struck gold, finally!

After winning three silver and two bronze medals from the previous nine Olympics, the United States women took the volleyball gold on Sunday.

The US beat Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, in an hour and 22 minutes.

It was also sweet revenge for the Americans; they were beaten by Brazil in the finals of the 2008 and 2012 editions.

On Sunday at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, Brazil was humbled by a team playing at the top of its game.

Brazil missed the services of one of its key players, Tandara Caixeta, who had to return home following a positive dope test.

But, even her presence would not perhaps have been enough to stop the spirited, determined women from the US.

The Americans raced to a 6-1 lead in the opening set, with Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Andrea Drews and captain Jordan Larson spiking winners.

Though Brazil managed to bring the gap down to 8-7 and then 14-15, the US went 23-19 up and wrapped up the set after giving away just two more points.

In the second set, Brazil attempted a fightback from 12-20 to make it 16-20, but a superb smash from Larson ended it. In the third, the US went for the kill. Brazil succumbed.

It was really a fine all-round show by the US. Drews, who has proved an excellent replacement for the injured Jordan Thompson, top-scored with 15 points, while Bartsch-Hackley scored 14 and Larson 12.

There were fine efforts from Haleigh Washington and Foluke Akinradewo and hard-working setter Jordyn Poulter. For Brazil, Fernanda Rodrigues (11), Gabriela Braga Guimaraes (10) and Rosamaria Montibeller (eight) were the main scorers.

Earlier, Serbia took the bronze beating South Korea 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.

The results:

Final: United States bt Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14. Bronze-medal match: Serbia bt South Korea 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.