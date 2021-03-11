Tokyo Olympics | To ban foreign fans or not?

IOC members and Games organisers not on the same page

Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organisers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed Games.

Tokyo organisers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be made before the torch relay starts on March 25. The Olympics open on July 23.

Many unsourced reports in Japan, citing unnamed officials, say the decision has already been made to keep fans from abroad out of the country.

“We must find ways to deal with people who have booked and paid for their airplane tickets, Games tickets and accommodation and who now may not be able to travel to Tokyo,” IOC member Spyros Capralos said.

He spoke in a virtual session of the full Olympic membership after a presentation by Tokyo organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto and CEO Toshiro Muto.

“And not to forget,” Capralos added. “Many of these people are parents or relatives of the athletes.” Gunilla Lindberg, an IOC member from Sweden, echoed her Greek colleague.

“We will understand any decision you are taking,” she said. “But the consequences of that decision might be extremely difficult for a lot of people in the world. Maybe you can take that decision as late as possible.” That seems unlikely.

Muto said it was better if the decision was announced early so that fans have time to get refunds. He tried to guarantee full ticket refunds would be paid.

However, that decision rests with the Authorized Ticket Resellers, who deal with sales outside Japan and are appointed by national Olympic committees.