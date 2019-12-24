TN men continue good form

Tamil Nadu continued with its good form as it defeated Rajasthan 91-58 in a men’s league match of the 70th National basketball championships at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium here.

In the women’s section, Telangana women handed Chhattisgarh its third defeat in the group, with a thumping 85-57 margin.

The results (league):

Men: Karnataka 85 (Anil Kumar 17, Arvind Arumugam 17, Issac Thomas 16) bt Delhi 73 (Sunil 29, Rachit 15).

Tamil Nadu 91 (Muinbek 11, Jeevanathan 10, Soorya 10) bt Rajasthan 58 (Saurabh Bhandya 15, Gaurav Chandel 11, Abbas Ali 10).

Railways 66 (Gagandeep Singh 21, Rajan 19) bt Kerala 44 (Jishnu Nair 12, Rahul Sarath 12).

Women: Telangana 85 (Gulbhasha Ali 27, Divya Palanivel 25, Anjusree 14) bt Chhattisgarh 57 (Sangeetha Kaur 17).

Railways 82 (Raja Priyadarshini 12, Madhu Kumari 10, Sruti Aravind 10) bt Delhi 34 (Aparna Saini 10).

Kerala 77 (P.S. Jeena 33, P. Anjanna 19, Stephy Nixon 14) bt Madhya Pradesh 49 (Nima Doma 21).

Railways 93 (Sruthi Aravind 15, Madhu Kumari 12, Poonam Chaturvedi 11) bt Chhattisgarh 33 (P. Divya 10).

Punjab 85 (Anmolpreet Kaur 38, Harsimran Kaur 20, Rajandeep 10) bt Tamil Nadu 58 (M. Nishanthini 17, S. Gayatri 10).