TN girls shock second-seeded UP

February 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 08:45 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

Tamil Nadu shocked second-seeded Uttar Pradesh 3-2 and entered the under-15 girls’ inter-State team semifinals of the UTT 84th National sub-junior table tennis championships at the Alappuzha YMCA on Monday.

The top-seeded Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal were the other teams to enter the semifinals.

Sharvani Nagam lost to UP’s top star Avani Tripathi 1-3 in the opening singles and a little later, TN was 1-2 down after two matches. But Sharvani made amends by winning the reverse singles and then Hansini completed TN’s fighting victory with a 3-1 verdict over Avani.

The results: Girls: Inter-State team event: Quarterfinals: Delhi bt Haryana 3-1 (Avisha Karmakar bt Saanvi Dargan 8-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8, Sayanika Maji bt Gargi Dangi 11-7, 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, Prisha Goel/Vanshika Mudgal lost to Saanvi/Manal Antar 10-12, 13-15, 8-11, Avisha Karmakar bt Gargi Dangi 11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 4-11, 12-10); Maharashtra bt Gujarat 3-1 (Jennifer Varghese lost to Riya Jayswal 11-9, 7-11, 11-1, 7-11, 3-11, Bhoota Raina bt Pratha Pawar 11-7, 11-7, 11-3, Jennifer/Bhoota bt Riya/Pratha 11-2, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, Jennifer Varghese bt Pratha Pawar 11-8, 11-8, 11-3); West Bengal bt Assam 3-0 (Syndrela Das bt Prachi Mazumdar 12-10, 11-7, 11-4, Nandini Sahab t Gargi Saikia 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, Nandini/Syndrela bt Prachi/Gargi 11-7, 11-6, 11-6); Tamil Nadu bt Uttar Pradesh 3-2 (Sharvani Nagam lost to Avani Tripathi 10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 4-11, M. Hansini bt Suhani Mahajan 11-7, 11-2, 12-10, Hansini/Reena Balaji lost to Suhani/Avani 11-4, 12-9, 7-11, 7-11, 8-11, Sharvani Nagam bt Suhani Mahajan 11-5, 11-9, 11-9, Hansini bt Avani Tripathi 11-7, 11-8, 4-11, 11-7).

Pre-quarterfinals: Delhi bt Kerala 3-1; Haryana bt AP 3-0; Gujarat bt Uttarakhand 3-0; Maharashtra bt J&K 3-0; Assam bt PSPBA 3-0; WB bt Chandigarh 3-0; TN bt Punjab 3-0; UP bt Karnataka 3-1.