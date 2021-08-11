Titles for Manikandan, Shristhi

Young champs: Tayin Arun, Kishore Kumar and D. Srikanth were the podium finishers in Groms (u-16) category.

CHENNAI

11 August 2021 21:51 IST

D. Manikandan and Shrishti Selvam won the men’s and women’s Open titles in the first edition of the Covelong Classic National Surf and SUP championships, which concluded here on Tuesday. Arun Vasu, president of Surfing Association of India, gave away the prizes.

The results:

Men’s Open: 1. D. Manikandan, 2. T. Nithishvarun, 3. Babu Sivaraj.

Advertising

Advertising

SUP champion: 1. P. Sekar, 2. S. Santhosh, 3. Manikandan.

Women’s Open: 1. Shrishti Selvam, 2. Shanti Banarse, 3. Sinchana Gowda.

Groms under-16: 1. D. Srikanth, 2. Kishore Kumar, 3. Tayin Arun.