Titles for Manikandan, Shristhi

Young champs: Tayin Arun, Kishore Kumar and D. Srikanth were the podium finishers in Groms (u-16) category.  

D. Manikandan and Shrishti Selvam won the men’s and women’s Open titles in the first edition of the Covelong Classic National Surf and SUP championships, which concluded here on Tuesday. Arun Vasu, president of Surfing Association of India, gave away the prizes.

The results:

Men’s Open: 1. D. Manikandan, 2. T. Nithishvarun, 3. Babu Sivaraj.

SUP champion: 1. P. Sekar, 2. S. Santhosh, 3. Manikandan.

Women’s Open: 1. Shrishti Selvam, 2. Shanti Banarse, 3. Sinchana Gowda.

Groms under-16: 1. D. Srikanth, 2. Kishore Kumar, 3. Tayin Arun.


