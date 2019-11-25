Other Sports

Tirupati is ideal for hosting national games, sports, says Bhumana

Athletes seen in a boisterous mood as the National Inter District junior athletes meet concluded at the SV University stadium in Tirupati on Monday.

Athletes seen in a boisterous mood as the National Inter District junior athletes meet concluded at the SV University stadium in Tirupati on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

Will initiate steps to make TTD liberally assist the events, he says

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the pilgrim city of Tirupati with its eight universities and sprawling grounds would be one of the ideal venues for hosting national sports and games.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day National Inter District Junior Athletic Meet (NIDJAM 2019) at SV University Stadium grounds at Tirupati, Karunakar Reddy said that he would initiate steps to make the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) liberally assist the national sports and games in Tirupati as the organisation had done for three consecutive years in the 1970s.

He said that Tirupati was capable for hosting the NIDJAM event annually for the next one decade, on the lines of Hardwar, where the event was held for several years in series in view of the excellent facilities made available there.

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta said that the NIDJAM 2019 was a grand success thanks to the coordination of all government departments, Tirupati municipal corporation, and authorities of various universities. On this occasion, the collector on behalf of the organisers presented the Swachh NIDJAM award to Municipal commissioner of Tirupati, P.S.Girisha.

Amidst receiving of the medals, the participant athletes went into a jubilant mood, and took to fireworks. About five thousand participants from all over India were present.

