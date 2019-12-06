Tiger Woods, best ever, says Lara

Brian Lara expressed his awe and admiration for Tiger Woods. Giving his insight into Woods, Lara said, “I think he is an unbelievable sportsman. His achievements speak for itself. I have met him on a couple of occasions and he was very friendly.

“I look at him as some one who has achieved a lot. He went through a pretty tough period and to come back out of it and to do what he has done, winning a few tournaments and the Masters, definitely for me it shows that he is the best golfer ever.”

Talking about his interest in playing golf, Lara said, “my golfing experience spans all corners of the World — Brazil, New Zealand, LA. I think the best time is when you play with friends and my best friend is former Manchester United player Dwight Yorke; any time we can get together on a golf course is the best experience.

But why did Lara start playing golf?

“When you play a team sport all your life, to get out there and show some individualism in a sport where you play against the nature. It is a great release away from the pressures of a team sport. I found that it helps me a lot, just to move my attention away from the intensity of cricket.”