Thunderbolts down Defenders, top league phase

March 02, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated March 03, 2023 11:08 am IST

The battle for the top spot in the Prime Volleyball League turned out to be a tame affair. Kolkata Thunderbolts, second in the table after the penultimate match, defeated league leader Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 after taking a winning 3-0 lead earlier.

The victory saw Kolkata finish on top of the table with 12 points while Ahmedabad was second with 11.

Kolkata Thunderbolts will play Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first semifinal on Friday, while Ahmedabad Defenders take on Calicut Heroes on Saturday.

Kolkata led 11-4 in the opening set and 10-2 in the next and that should give an indication on the team’s dominance on the night.

Good display

Kolkata’s universal Vinit Kumar was in fine form both in the attack and block. He also produced a super serve in the opening set and won a super point in the next when he smashed down Ahmedabad’s two-man block.

Kolkata put up a two-man wall for universal R. Angamuthu and set up three men to handle attacker S. Nandagopal and that shattered Ahmedabad’s confidence to a good extent. After having taken a winning 3-0 lead, Kolkata probably relaxed in the next two sets for it has to play the semifinal on Friday.

The result:Kolkata Thunderbolts bt Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 (15-7, 15-4, 15-13, 8-15, 11-15).