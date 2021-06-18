Other Sports

Three share lead; title-race wide open

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 18 June 2021
Updated: 18 June 2021 00:04 IST

A.R. Ilamparthy (Tamil Nadu), Sandip Nagare (Maharashtra) and Veny Akkarakaran (Kerala) shared the lead with 6.5 points after seven rounds of the National under-14 online rapid chess tournament on Thursday.

With 22 players following the leaders at six points, and four rounds to go, the title-race is wide open.

After Ilamparthy and Akkarakaran drew their seventh-round game on the top board, Nagare defeated Alekhya Mukhopadhyay to emerge as the only winner from the first seven boards.

