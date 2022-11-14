Three more gold medals for India in Asian airgun meet

November 14, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

It was another memorable day for India as it won three gold medals in the Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Monday.

Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta beat the second Indian team of Elavenil Valarivan and Kiran Jadhav 16-10 for the mixed air rifle gold.

It was the same story in the junior mixed air rifle team event as Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal beat Nancy and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 17-11 to take the honours.

In the youth men’s air pistol, Sandeep Bishnoi beat Venjamin Nikitin of Uzbekistan 16-8 for the top prize.

However, in the youth women’s air pistol event, Kanishka Dagar won bronze medal behind two Koreans.

The results: Air pistol: Youth: Men: 1. Sandeep Bishnoi 16 (251.7) 569, 2. Veniamin Nikitin (Uzb) 8 (248.6) 573, 3. Kim Dongbin (Kor) 247.5 (575); 4. Sahil 247.4 (578); 7. Amit Sharma 146.1 (573).

Women: 1. Oh Ye Jin (Kor) 17 (250.5) 566, 2. Kim Yeonwoo (Kor) 9 (246.2) 568, 3. Kanishka Dagar 239.6 (564); 4. Yashasvi Joshi 239.3 (564); 6. Harmandeep Kaur 191.2 (560).

Air rifle: Mixed team: 1. India (Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta) 16 (631.0), 2. India-2 (Elavenil Valarivan, Kiran Jadhav) 10 (630.9), 3. Korea 16 (627.7).

Mixed junior team: 1. India (Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita Jindal) 17 (628.9), 2. India-2 (Nancy, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj) 11 (629.9), 3. Korea-2 16 (626.8).