Three Indians in Asian Junior Championship finals

Indian boxer Tanu (R) in action during her semifinal match against Nepal’s Swostika in Dubai. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI NEW DELHI 27 August 2021 22:43 IST
Updated: 27 August 2021 22:43 IST

Tanu, Nikita, and Vishu win convincingly in their last-four stage bouts

Three Indian boxers — Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg) and Vishu Rathee (48kg) — stormed into the finals of the Asian junior championships in Dubai with dominating victories in their last-four stage bouts on Thursday.

Tanu defeated Nepal’s Swostika 5-0 and Nikita got the better of Uzbekistan’s Mukhusa Tokhirova by a similar margin. Rathee took less than two minutes to wind up the proceedings, outclassing Mongolia’s Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen in her bout.

However, Ashis (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) ended with bronze medals. Ashis lost to Uzbekistan’s Norkosmov Mironshokh 1-4, while Anshul was beaten 0-5 by another Uzbek Dalerjon Bozorov.

