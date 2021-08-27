Other Sports

Three Indians in Asian Junior Championship finals

Indian boxer Tanu (R) in action during her semifinal match against Nepal’s Swostika in Dubai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Indian boxers — Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg) and Vishu Rathee (48kg) — stormed into the finals of the Asian junior championships in Dubai with dominating victories in their last-four stage bouts on Thursday.

Tanu defeated Nepal’s Swostika 5-0 and Nikita got the better of Uzbekistan’s Mukhusa Tokhirova by a similar margin. Rathee took less than two minutes to wind up the proceedings, outclassing Mongolia’s Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen in her bout.

However, Ashis (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) ended with bronze medals. Ashis lost to Uzbekistan’s Norkosmov Mironshokh 1-4, while Anshul was beaten 0-5 by another Uzbek Dalerjon Bozorov.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 11:45:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/three-indians-in-asian-junior-championship-finals/article36144478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY