Three Indians for NBA’s BWB camp

Indian players Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu have been named among 64 boys and girls from 34 nations for the sixth Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camp from February 14 to 16. The players’ shortlist was announced by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for the camp in Chicago at Quest Multisport as part of NBA All-Star 2020.

The coaches are 2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics) and 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls). They will be joined by former WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman, as well as select players from NBA All-Star 2020.

Chicago Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Vin Baker, Josh Longstaff and Ben Sullivan, and Chicago Sky director of player development John Azzinaro will also serve as BWB Global coaches. The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, skill development stations, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and life skills seminars.

The final day will feature a single-elimination tournament culminating with the boys and girls championship games. The campers will attend State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center. Nike, a global partner of BWB, will outfit the campers and coaches with apparel and footwear.

The camp will feature 15 current prospects from NBA Academies, the league’s network of elite basketball training centres around the world for top male and female prospects from outside the US, and 12 prospects who participated in the NBA Academies Women program.