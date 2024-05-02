GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thomas Cup | India lose to Indonesia 1-4, finish second in group C

May 02, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - Chengdu (China)

PTI
India’s Prannoy H.S. celebrates after defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in round 3 for the Thomas Cup Finals held in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province, on May 1, 2024.

India’s Prannoy H.S. celebrates after defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in round 3 for the Thomas Cup Finals held in Chengdu in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province, on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champions India lost to powerhouse Indonesia 1-4 and failed to top their group in the Thomas Cup badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Both India and Indonesia have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the prestigious event after winning their first two matches but the latter will progress to the knockouts as Group C toppers.

The rematch of the 2022 Thomas Cup final provided Indonesia with a chance to exact revenge for their 0-3 loss in the title clash of the last edition to the same opponents, and they did just that on the back of a clinical display.

India number one in men's singles, HS Prannoy put the team ahead 1-0 after he staged a remarkable comeback to get the better of Anthony Ginting 13-21 21-12 21-12 in the opening match.

In the first men's doubles match, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, the same pair that dashed the Indian pair's hopes at the last All England Championship. Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost 22-24 24-22 21-19 as Indonesia levelled the tie at 1-1.

Lakshya Sen lost to reigning All England Championship men's singles winner Jonatan Christie 18-21 21-16 17-21. The 22-year-old Sen raised hopes when he claimed the second game with his impressive net play, but he could not get past a determined Christie in the decider.

In the fourth match, India's Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost in straight games 22-20 21-11 to fancied Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

In the final match, which was a dead rubber, Kidmabi Srikanth lost to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. Srikanth won the opening game 21-19, but lost the second and third games 22-24 14-21 respectively.

Related Topics

badminton

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.