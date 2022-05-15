Thomas Cup final: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag give India 2-0 lead over Indonesia

Lakshya Sen hits a return against Indonesia’s Anthony Sinsuka Ginting during the men’s finals of the Thomas Cup, in Bangkok on May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

May 15, 2022 14:43 IST

Brimming with confidence, India took on 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 15, 2022 and is leading 2-0 against the defending champions. Lakshya Sen opened the campaign for India and won the match against Anthony Sinsuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. With Sen's win India was leading against Indonesia by 1-0. In the second match, Satwik and Chirag took on Indonesian pair of Ahsan and Sukamuljo. Like the earlier match, the pair lost the first set but came back strongly to defeat the Indonesian pair by 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. If K. Srikanth wins the third match, India will be lifting the Thomas Cup defeating the 14-time champion Indonesia.