India beats Indonesia 3-0 to win maiden Thomas Cup title

India’s men’s badminton team wins Thomas Cup title for first time ever with stunning 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia in final

Members of the Indian men’s badminton team celebrate after defeating Indonesia in the men’s finals of the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok on May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brimming with confidence, India took on 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 15, 2022 and lifted the title defeating the defending champions by 3-0.

Lakshya Sen opened the campaign for India and won the match against Anthony Sinsuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. With Sen’s win India was leading against Indonesia by 1-0.

In the second match, Satwik and Chirag took on Indonesian pair of Ahsan and Sukamuljo. Like the earlier match, the pair lost the first set but came back strongly to defeat the Indonesian pair by 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third game, K. Srikanth thrashed Jonathan Christie in straight sets to bring glory for India. Srikanth fought hard to beat Christie in the third match to win 21-15, 23-21.

India dished out a performance for the ages with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

Thomas Cup win will motivate many sportspersons: PM Modi

Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they have scripted history and their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons.

The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

(With inputs from PTI)