Thomas and Uber Cups camp cancelled

HYDERABAD

10 September 2020 22:26 IST

Srikanth and Sindhu to lead Indian challenge

The Badminton Association of India has cancelled the preparatory camp for the Thomas and Uber Cups to be held in Denmark from October 3.

“With the standard protocol and seven days of mandatory quarantine not ending before September 17, the initial scheduled date of team selection, it was decided to cancel the preparatory camp and the Indian team selection was conducted by the six-member selection committee today,” the BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said in a statement on Thursday.

The teams:

Thomas Cup: K. Srikanth, P. Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey, Siril Verma, Manu Attri, B. Sumeeth Reddy, M.R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, and G. Krishna Prasad.

Uber Cup: P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, D. Pooja, Sanjana Santosh, Poorvisha S. Ram, and J. Meghana.

Denmark Open (Oct. 13-16) and Denmark Masters (Oct. 20-25): Srikanth, Lakshya, Sindhu, Saina, Ashwini, and Sikki Reddy.