This is no small feat: PM Modi leads wishes for Praggnanandhaa

August 25, 2023 03:04 am | Updated August 24, 2023 10:37 pm IST - Chennai

President of India Droupadi Murmu also credited Praggnanandhaa for displaying the “highest level of excellence”.

PTI

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa in Baku. | Photo Credit: PTI

“This is no small feat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he led the nation in hailing young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa’s runner-up finish at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

“We are proud of Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Cup! He showcased his exceptional skills and gave a tough fight to the formidable Magnus Carlsen in the finals,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

“This is no small feat. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming tournaments.” President of India Droupadi Murmu also credited Praggnanandhaa for displaying the “highest level of excellence”.

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lauded the young Indian for giving his best.

“You either win, or you learn. You gave your best and won the hearts of over 140 crore Indians, @rpragchess! That’s all that matters.”

“Congratulations to the World Champion Magnus Carlsen!” added the Athens Olympic silver medallist shooter.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to congratulate Praggnanandhaa for his feat.

“Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess! Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud.”

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, a former chess player himself, wrote: “Hold your head high Praggnanandhaa. The whole nation is proud of you.”

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders also sent out its wishes for the 18-year-old Indian.

“Runner-up in the #FIDEWorldCup2023 at the age of 18! The future is yours, Praggnanandhaa!”

