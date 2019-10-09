‘There are world-class players in India’: Chris Ryder

Chris Ryder alternately observes from outside and drops by each of the adjacent courts to instruct. Occasionally, he pulls all the players out to sit and listen to him.

He’s divided the junior players at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) into two groups — young and old. Ryder has been training the players since September 25 for the sub-junior and junior Nationals to be held at ISA from October 16 to 22. Tuesday was the last day of the camp.

Self-analysis

“The old group trained for roughly two hours in the morning and evening. Similarly, the young group had two one-and-a-half hour sessions. I think we had, say, three classroom sessions — we discussed goal-setting, self-analysis, and preparation for big events,” said Ryder.

Ryder is regarded as one of the best junior coaches. “I enjoy working with juniors,” he said. Asked what he makes of the young talent and style of play here, he said, “I think India has become a more established squash nation, producing top junior players. There are some world-class juniors here. That’s been happening for a long time. And when you get a more established nation, you get a real mix of styles. I think when I came here, I was expecting a dominance of physicality. There’s some high level of skill here. There’s a range of abilities of technique, movement, and understanding. It’s becoming quite similar to England.”

Ryder conducted pressure sessions at the camp. “You’ve just got to learn to cope with pressure which means you’ve got to learn to cope with stress — physical and mental.”

He also checked on the mobility of the players as it is something specific for squash. “We call it (the practice) ghosting, where you’re moving around without a ball and that’s quite hard. I was trying to make them work on the correct feet positions and balance.”